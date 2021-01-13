UE political professor weighs in on possible impeachment efforts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A University of Evansville political professor is weighing in about the possibility of an impeachment.
We asked Dr. Robert Dion about the doubt many Americans have surrounding the election.
However, Dr. Dion says despite those feelings, many need to rely on factual information, so we can come together as a nation.
“Whatever happens with impeachment, whatever happens with Donald Trump’s political future, whatever that might mean, we all need to do some soul searching about where we are as citizens and where we are as patriotic Americans and how we can come together and try to understand that there are certain facts and evidence and things that we all ought to agree on,” Dr. Dion said.
He also referenced Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, who echoed a similar statement.
The Senate majority leader spoke last week in regard to the electoral college count, saying “nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped this entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break, when that doubt was incited without evidence.”
