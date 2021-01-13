UE golf teams announce spring schedules

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Entering his first season at the helm of the University of Evansville men’s and women’s golf teams, head coach John Andrews has announced the 2021 spring schedules for both squads.
“I really look forward for the student-athletes on both of our teams to be able to have the opportunity to compete in the spring,” Andrews stated. “It feels like a long time since they have had the chance to play in a competitive match. We are all very excited to get back on the course.”
Evansville’s men will be the first to take the course on February 8 with a trip to Dade City, Fla. For the Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play. They will have four weeks off before returning to Florida on March 8-9 for the Benbow Invitational in Jacksonville Beach. Their second March tournament takes them to Sevierville, Tenn. For the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate from the 14th through the 16th.
Next up is the Murray State Invitational on April 5-6 before the regular season wraps up with a tournament hosted by Tennessee State on April 12-13 in Nashville. Loyola is slated to host the Missouri Valley Conference Championship on April 26-27 in Chicago.
The ladies open play a week after the men with a trip to Amelia Island, Fla. For the Amelia Island Collegiate on Feb. 15-16. Following a 3-week layoff, the Aces join the men in Jacksonville Beach for the Benbow Invitational from March 8-9.
UE wraps up its season with a busy stretch that includes four events over the course of 23 days. It begins at one of the most prestigious courses in the country as the Aces travel to the Pinehurst Women’s Intercollegiate in Pinehurst, N.C. It is the program’s first trip to the event, which is set for March 29-30. A quick turnaround will see the Aces travel to the Indiana State Spring Invite on April 4-5 in Terre Haute before taking part in the Murray State Jen Weaver Intercollegiate on the 9th and 10th of April.
Following the completion of the regular season, UE heads to the MVC Championship. Southern Illinois will host the tournament in St. Charles, Mo. on April 19 and 20.
