UE golf teams announce spring schedules

UE wraps up its season with a busy stretch that includes four events over the course of 23 days. It begins at one of the most prestigious courses in the country as the Aces travel to the Pinehurst Women’s Intercollegiate in Pinehurst, N.C. It is the program’s first trip to the event, which is set for March 29-30. A quick turnaround will see the Aces travel to the Indiana State Spring Invite on April 4-5 in Terre Haute before taking part in the Murray State Jen Weaver Intercollegiate on the 9th and 10th of April.