Sportmix pet food recall expanded

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet food recall has expanded after dozens of more dogs have died.
Midwestern Pet Foods, whose corporate offices are located in Evansville, originally recalled certain lots of its Sportmix pet food over two weeks ago after they were found to contain very high levels of aflatoxin.
The FDA says the company expanded the recall to include all pet foods containing corn that was manufactured in its Oklahoma plant.
The agency says at least 70 dogs have died and more than 80 have fallen ill after eating the Sportmix pet food.
