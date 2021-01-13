Senator Mike Braun stays quiet following Capitol riot

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Senator Mike Braun of Indiana was one of the senators who planned to formally object to the results of the 2020 presidential election on January 6.
Going so far as to post images of himself signing the objection that morning.
However, after violence broke out in the Capitol, he reversed his decision.
He tweeted that he still planned to push for an investigation, but he was withdrawing his objection.
Since tweeting the decision, Braun has only tweeted condolences for Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died of injuries he sustained from a beating that occurred during the riot.
Since the Monday before the attack, 14 News has attempted to get a response from the senator repeatedly to explain his reasoning for his reversal, as well as to ask why he felt his objection needed to be withdrawn to put distance between the nation and the attack.
Meanwhile, 14 News went to his hometown of Jasper. There, we asked his wife about the matter, and she said she would pass the request on to Senator Braun.
His constituents gave little response to the matter, though off camera, one person admitted that they thought the election was rigged and still needed to be investigated.
People responding to his tweets have held a different opinion. Many have said that the senator was complicit in the attack, implying that his spreading of the false notion of election tampering helped to cause the riot.
Braun has ignored all requests for comment from 14 News.
