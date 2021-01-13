Scattered rain, flurries and cooler temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday was likely the nicest day of the week with sunshine and temps near 50. A weather system will head into the Tri-State late Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing clouds on Thursday with lows in the lower 30s. Scattered light rain will move in on Thursday afternoon and evening and may mix with or change over to light snow showers/flurries by early Friday morning. Friday’s high will only climb into the lower 40s. Through the weekend, highs will stay on the cool side with low 40s during the day and mid 20s at night. A few periods of rain/snow showers possible each day. Mainly dry for the start of next week with near normal temps.