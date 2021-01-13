Police investigating after house on S. Linwood hit with gunfire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Evansville Police Department are investigating after a house in the 1200 block South Linwood was reportedly hit by gunfire Tuesday night.
Officers say residents of the home were inside when they heard several shots being fired into the back bedroom.
When officers arrived, they say there were several shell casings on the ground around the home.
They also say they found several bullet holes on the southwest side of the house where the back bedroom was.
Authorities say no one inside was hit by gunfire.
