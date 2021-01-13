37 new local COVID-19 cases in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 5,862 new coronavirus cases and 97 additional deaths Wednesday.
The total of confirmed cases in the state sits at 1,046,030 along with 17,840 total deaths.
The state map shows 37 new cases in our Illinois counties.
Those new cases include 21 in Wayne County, eight in White County, five in Wabash County, and three in Edwards County.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,471 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,292 cases, 22 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,148 cases, 11 deaths
- Edwards County - 452 cases, 7 deaths
