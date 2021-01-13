Hoosiers 70+ signing up for COVID vaccine

INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosiers age 70 and older can now begin scheduling appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.
A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
Governor Holcomb and state health leaders gave a briefing Wednesday.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the planned phases for vaccine distribution would remain unchanged.
She said the state’s main goal is to reduce the number of deaths and strain on hospitals.
She said vaccinating older individuals first is the best way to do that.
ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said nearly 60,000 Hoosiers age 70-79 had signed up to receive the vaccine since Wednesday morning when registration for 70+ Hoosiers opened.
On a different topic, Gov. Holcomb said he has authorized 625 members of the Indiana National Guard to travel to Washington D.C. from Jan. 16-22 to help with efforts for inauguration week.
Wednesday, Indiana reported 3,686 new COVID-19 cases and 59 new deaths.
There are now 574,119 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,790 total deaths in Indiana.
All local counties, except Perry, remain in red.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Perry Counties.
It shows 170 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 52 new cases in Dubois County, 55 new cases in Warrick County, seven new cases in Perry County, 28 new cases in Posey County, 40 new cases in Gibson County, 13 new cases in Spencer County, and 15 new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 18,033 cases, 210 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,286 cases, 70 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,165 cases, 90 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,397 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,238 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,454 cases, 56 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,757 cases, 17 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,086 cases, 26 deaths
