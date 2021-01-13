Feed Evansville hosting food distribution event Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville is hosting another community food share event Wednesday at Hartke Pool.
That is set to go from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., or until supplies run out.
Event organizers say the food distribution items are coming directly from Feed Evansville through grants and private sponsorships.
They say they are not the USDA boxes they traditionally hand out.
Organizers ask for one family per vehicle.
Each vehicle will receive peanut butter tuna, canned vegetables, fresh potatoes, cereal, bread and milk.
They say vehicles can only go through the line once due to the amount of supplies.
