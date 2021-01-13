Feds speeding up vaccine rollout after lag in Americans getting shots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If the CDC has its way, those 65 and older will soon be able to get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. It would also include those with underlying health conditions.
This is all a part of the Operation Warp Speed effort to get as many vaccinations into the arms of Americans as possible.
While right now, there are only around one to four vaccine sites in each of our counties in southwestern Indiana, you could see that changing very quickly.
The CDC says they have enough vaccines to expand, so we took a look at the CDC website’s COVID-19 data tracker.
In Indiana, around 200,000 people have received the vaccine, while about 540,000 doses have been distributed.
In Illinois, around 903,000 have been distributed, and 353,000 residents have received the first dose.
Over in Kentucky, 329,000 have been distributed, and around 140,000 have received the first dose.
The CEO of Pfizer says they are ready and believe they can keep up with this demand.
”We have much more than they can use right now, so I think the main bottleneck right now is to make sure we ramp up operations to administer vaccines,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.
These are just recommendations. This does not mean states will be required to follow these suggestions.
