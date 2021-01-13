EPD: Man fires gun at pedestrians

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say shots were fired in the 800 block of Adams Avenue Tuesday.
It happened around 8:30 p.m.
Police say one of the victims told them he and the other victim, a juvenile, were walking on the sidewalk when a red car pulled up next to them.
After a brief conversation, both victims started to walk away when they heard gunfire coming from the vehicle.
Although neither victim was hit, bullet holes were found in a house in the 800 block of Adams.
Police say the suspect vehicle was quickly found in the 1300 block of Ridgeway Ave.
With help from E.P.D.’s S.W.A.T. Team and Drone Unit, police say the suspect, 19-year-old Shaundae Alexander Winters was found in an apartment nearby.
He was arrested and charged with:
Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)
Intimidation (Level 6 Felony)
2 Counts of Criminal Mischief (A Misdemeanor)
