Woman hurt in hit and run crash on I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderbugh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning hit and run crash.
It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on I-69 at the 20 mile marker. That’s south of I-64.
The crash report shows a young woman was driving south behind a dark colored vehicle, when it ran off the road, causing her to break quickly.
The report shows the car got back onto the road in the left lane, so the woman moved over to the right lane and continued on.
She says the other car then caught up to her, and swerved into her car.
The crash report shows the other driver stayed on scene, but then took off before authorities arrived.
The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
According to the report and the 911 calls, she hit her head.
Her family says she is doing okay, but they would like to thank the nurse who stopped to help.
“She examined (her) as she called 911 and kept her awake. Thankful for her stopping and staying with her until we arrived and medics. Scary moment for all of us to say the least, but thankful to God for protecting her and sending an angel to help,” said the driver’s family.
Deputies say they don’t have any suspects.
The report shows there are several thousands of dollars in damages.
