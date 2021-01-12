Sunny through midweek, rain to finish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will allow clear skies on Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s. Plenty of sunshine again Wednesday as temps push into the lower 50s. The next weather maker will bring some clouds into the Tri-State on Wednesday night, followed by light rain on Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will rise into the upper 40s. Light rain may briefly mix with or change to snow before ending Friday. No snow accumulation expected. Mainly dry over the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.