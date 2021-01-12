P-47 Thunderbolt could be the official state aircraft in new House Bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Representative Wendy McNamara will be introducing House Bill 1197 requesting the P-47 Thunderbolt “Hoosier Spirit 2” be designated as the official state aircraft of Indiana.
As you may remember, the thunderbolt “Tarheel Hal” arrived at the Evansville Wartime Museum this past October and is being formally renamed “Hoosier Spirit Two” in honor of the first P-47 produced at the Republic Aviation plant in Evansville.
This House Bill is expected to be co-sponsored by three fellow representatives.
