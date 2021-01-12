Gov. Beshear reports over 3K new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths and 247 additional cases Tuesday.
Of those new cases, 120 are in Daviess County, 59 are in Henderson County, 25 are in Ohio County, 14 are in Hancock County, 12 are in Webster County, 11 are in Union County, and there are six new cases in McLean County.
Green River health leaders say the new coronavirus-related deaths include a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Ohio County.
The district has recorded a total of 14,925 positive cases since the pandemic began. Officials say 10,720 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing two more deaths and 42 new cases Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had 3,132 total cases. Of those cases, 1,965 residents have made recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 1,056 active cases.
Muhlenberg County reports 14 additional cases. They say there are 292 active cases in the county.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m.
He reports 3,053 new coronavirus cases along with 22 additional deaths.
The governor states there are 1,733 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 6,685 cases, 109 deaths, 4,835 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,293 cases, 39 deaths, 1,920 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,132 cases, 111 deaths, 1,965 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,790 cases, 34 deaths, 1,275 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,369 cases, 52 deaths, 2,386 recovered
- Webster Co. - 897 cases, 14 deaths, 599 recovered
- McLean Co. - 626 cases, 23 deaths, 459 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,002 cases, 9 deaths, 805 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 556 cases, 13 deaths, 361 recovered
