2 men in jail after 30-mile police chase in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WFIE) - Two Muhlenberg County men are in jail after a 30-mile police chase.
Deputies tried to arrest 37-year-old Toby Taylor in Ebenezer for driving with a suspended license, but Taylor sped away. During the chase, the Sheriff says Taylor tossed methamphetamine and cash out the window.
They later caught him near Lake Malone State Park.
Taylor is facing a long list of charges as is his passenger, 37-year-old Jonathan Bellamy. Both men’s charges include trafficking in meth.
