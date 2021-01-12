Man sentenced in Evansville rape case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Late Tuesday afternoon, Vanderburgh County Circuit Magistrate Kelli Fink sentenced Jerry Tyrone Cook Jr. to 24 years in prison.
In October of 2019, the Evansville Police Department said a victim of a sexual assault arrived at St. Vincent’s Emergency Room.
They say the victim claimed the perpetrator was Jerry Tyrone Cook Jr.
During the three-day trial in October of 2020, the jury was presented with DNA evidence and victim testimony characterizing the events that led up to the sexual assault.
“The victim in this case was willing to stand up and speak up,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “It’s that kind of bravery that we all should admire.”
The jury found Jerry Tyrone Cook Jr. GUILTY of:
1. Rape (Level 3 Felony)
2. Rape (Level 3 Felony)
3. Incest (Level 5 Felony)
4. Operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (Class A Misdemeanor)
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.