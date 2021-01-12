Man arrested in Owensboro, accused of running from authorities, assaulting deputy

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Owensboro early Tuesday morning after being accused of running from authorities and assaulting a deputy.
Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Chuckles Gas Station in the 2400 block of Highway 144 around 2:20 a.m. in reference to a man refusing to leave the store and locking himself in the bathroom.
That man was later identified as 19-year-old Tristan Rogers.
When deputies arrived and made contact with Rogers, they say he ran from them.
Deputies say they followed Rogers down Commerce Drive to Highway 603 where they say he struck a deputy in the face with a metal object, causing minor injury.
According to a press release, Rogers then crossed the highway and entered a woodline near Maple Heights Avenue.
Deputies, along with Owensboro Police Department officers, searched the area for Rogers, eventually finding him hiding in the trees.
He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.
Rogers is being held on no bond and is facing a list of charges, including assault, fleeing police, resisting arrest, and terroristic threatening.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.