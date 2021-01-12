Hopkins Co. teachers, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - In Kentucky, we’re learning the Hopkins County Health Department and school nurses are providing the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and staff this week.
Staff members are not required to take the shot, but Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said she considers the vaccinations a protective shield that will help schools be open with in-person instruction.
Hopkins County is one of the first school districts in the Commonwealth to receive the vaccine.
