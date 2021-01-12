Crews fight fire at Owensboro grain complex

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Owensboro spent time Tuesday at an old grain complex along 7th Ave. and Moreland Avenue.
A viewer sent us video of the scene while they worked to get the fire out.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard with OFD says there was a crew demolishing a section of the old grain complex using a cutting torch and ignited some grain dust.
He says they were on scene from about 11:30 a.m. to about 2:15 p.m.
Chief Leonard says the biggest challenge was the section on fire was about 70 to 80 feet in the air.
