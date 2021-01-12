Bus driver shortage delaying preschool return in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess Co. schools returned to in-person learning Monday at their elementary and middle schools, but the preschool students will have to wait until Tues. Jan. 19.
School officials say they have a critical shortage of staffing in the transportation department.
They say they are working on a plan to resolve the problem, but there is no solution guarantee.
Officials say they have nine open positions among bus drivers and also several employees in that department on quarantine.
If you or anyone you know is interested in applying for a position with the DCPS Transportation Department, they are taking applications.
The starting pay is $15.30 per hour and contracted employees are benefit eligible at four hours per day
There is no school for any DCPS student on Monday, Jan. 18.
