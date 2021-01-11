‘Visit Evansville’ looking for ideas to improve the River City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have a vision for the River City, Visit Evansville wants to hear it.
The group is currently working to create a Tourism Master Plan to provide a blueprint for future attractions, events, festivals, public art and other amenities.
You can provide your input by filling out a survey. It includes questions about Evansville’s biggest challenges and what you’d like to see in the future.
The President of Visit Evansville says ideas from the community are what will move the plan forward.
“I think it’s really important for us as an organization and for our board of directors to really have a very very good plan, one that’s a collaborative plan,” said Visit Evansville President and CEO Jim Wood.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.