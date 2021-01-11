Castle High School students disciplined after ‘racist’ social media post investigation

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School leaders say they have completed the investigation into what they call a racist social media post allegedly made by one of its students.
Officials tell us they learned of the post over the weekend and immediately began an investigation.
In a release, Principal Jim Hood says the message in the social media post is not condoned nor support by the school and doesn’t reflect community values.
In another release Thursday, Principal Hood say they identified the students involved, and they were disciplined according to Castle High School and Warrick County School Corporation policy.
