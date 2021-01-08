Masonville votes in favor of alcohol sales

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, Masonville residents voted on whether alcohol can be sold in their area.
The petitioner for this Election is Pinakin Patel, owner of Masonville Food Center.
Election officials say Patel circulated the petition and posted a $4,200 bond to hold the Election because Kentucky Law requires that if a Wet/Dry Election takes place outside of normally scheduled primary or general, the petition must pay for the entire process.
Being that there is no executive order in place for any current Election, the Wet/ Dry Election was conducted under the normal Election Process.
Officials say 201 people voted in favor of alcohol sales while 88 voted against it. They say there were 1,916 voters in the Masonville Precinct, but only 289 people voted.
The Wet/Dry Election turnout sits at 15%.
For vendors to apply for alcohol licenses, they must wait 60 days from the day the Election is certified.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.