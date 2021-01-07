City and County leaders give updates at Owensboro Rooster Booster

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, Mayor Tom Watson and Judge-Executive Al Mattingly addressed the State of the City and County Thursday morning.
Mayor Watson discussed economic developments, including the Highway 54 widening project, the $2.9 million Kentucky Legends field project, and the Midstate Corridor Project.
Watson says there have been delays with the Midstate Corridor Project because they are still working on a way to get to Huntingburg from Interstate 69.
Watson also discussed the Northwest Neighborhood Development Project.
“The Northwestern Revitalization project will include programs such as homeownership, exterior rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, new home construction, down payment assistance, beautification projects, and safety improvements. Over the next five years the city is expected to invest over 3.8 million in federal funding,” said Mayor Watson.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly focused on COVID-19 relief and assistance.
This past year, the county has worked to get relief for non-profits, restaurants, and bars.
Mattingly says, they’ve also delayed an increase in the occupational and net profits tax and waved alcohol renewal fees.
On a non-COVID note, Mattingly made mention of the REAL ID office that opens soon, Christmas at Panther Creek shattered record sales, and how the county is working on expanding and improving internet service.
Moving into 2021, Mattingly plans to get the confederate statue moved by the spring.
