Tri-State leaders react to the swarming of the U.S. Capitol

“There have been some challenging moments during my tenure as Chair for the Indiana Democratic Party, but nothing has been more difficult than witnessing an era of American politics where one political party time and again chipped away at the pillars of our democracy just so they could win office and hold power. What’s worse, I never imagined the Republican Party would go as far as to protest the results of a presidential election and incite what today resulted in a domestic terrorist attack today against the United States, nor that we would witness a President saying “we love you” to people who breached the people’s house and resorted to violent attacks.