Samari Curtis named MVC Newcomer of the Week

Following a 7-point game in the MVC opener, Curtis erupted for a career-high 29 points in the finale at SIU as he led the Aces to an 84-72 win. The victory ended a 19-game conference losing streak. Curtis was 9-of-13 from the field, drained six out of eight from outside and was a perfect 5-5 at the line. Over his career mark of 30 minutes played, Curtis added four rebounds. With Evansville coming back home to face preseason league favorite UNI, Curtis continued his solid play, averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds.