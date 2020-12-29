Rain Arrives Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winds turning to the northeast will keep skies mostly cloudy as high temps remain in the lower 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles as lows drop into the upper 30s.
A warm front coupled with southwesterly winds will jump temperatures Wednesday, as high temps make a run for 60-degrees. Cloudy and breezy with rain developing during the morning. A few thunderstorms possible, with the best dynamics for severe thunderstorms setting up south of the area.
Thursday and Friday, on Alert for showers and a few thunderstorms…especially Thursday night through Friday morning. Winds gusting 20-30 miles an hour but severe thunderstorms unlikely. Minor flooding possible with another 1-2 inches of rain.
Alert Days: Thursday/Friday morning.
