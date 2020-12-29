Police: Evansville man taken to jail after hitting an officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say one man’s trip to the hospital ended with him being taken to jail.
Police say Jason Fairchild was brought to Deaconess. They say he was drunk and combative.
Fairchild was asked to leave the hospital.
That’s when police say he started walking in the road, trying to stop traffic.
Police say they tried to intervene for his safety, but say Fairchild hit an officer.
Fairchild is in the Vanderburgh County Jail held on no bond.
