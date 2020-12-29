Hopkins Co. health officials encouraging community to keep Christmas lights up for healthcare workers

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County health officials are encouraging the community to keep up Christmas light displays to honor healthcare heroes.
Baptist Health Madisonville is asking residents to leave them on through the end of January.
The initiative started in Frankfort with the goal to spread statewide to show support for frontline workers.
You can share photos of your neighborhood or business displays on social media with #LightsUp4Heroes.
You can also send a letter of encouragement to healthcare workers at Baptist Health.
You can send those messages to Baptist Health Administration at 900 Hospital Drive in Madisonville or send a private message to the hospital’s Facebook page.
