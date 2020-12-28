Warrick Co. School Board reveals new superintendent

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Board named a new superintendent after a nationwide search.
Dr. Todd Lambert will take over for Brad Schneider who will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Lambert has been assistant superintendent for a school district near Denver, Colorado for the last decade, but started his career in Indiana.
With relatives in the area, he and his family are looking forward to moving back.
“I’m just looking forward to getting out, meeting teachers, staff across the district, meeting parents, as well as community members,” shared Dr. Lambert. “There’s such strong support here for the Warrick schools; they’re so successful, and I’m eager to be part of that.”
Lambert’s first day on the new job will be July 1.
