Residents, workers of Hamilton Pointe receive COVID-19 vaccine

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday was exciting for residents and workers of Hamilton Pointe in Newburgh.
In the first of three COVID-19 vaccination clinics, workers from CVS Health went room-to-room vaccinating those who were willing.
“It’s a building block in the right direction,” said Executive Director Shawn Cates.
Cates says he has been looking forward to this day for a very long time and to finally be able to vaccinate those inside the building has his staff feeling optimistic about the future.
“It gives us a lot of hope; it gives us a lot of encouragement for us here on the campus. It’s a big step in the right direction to protect our seniors and our frontline healthcare workers. Our gratitude goes out to Gov. Eric Holcomb for prioritizing our seniors and our healthcare workers,” shared Cates.
The second vaccination clinic on January 25 will allow those who were vaccinated on Monday to receive their second dose of the vaccine. The date of the third and final vaccination clinic has not yet been determined.
