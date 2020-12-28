IN reports 3 new local COVID deaths, 162 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,494 new coronavirus cases and 43 additional deaths Monday.
This brings the total in the state to 496,306 confirmed cases along with 7,539 total deaths.
The state map shows two additional deaths in Dubois County and one new death in Vanderburgh County.
According to the state map, there are 162 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 41 new cases in Dubois County, 41 new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, 21 new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Spencer County, 22 new cases in Gibson County, and nine new cases in Pike County.
A new temporary testing clinic opens Tuesday in Dubois County. This is in addition to the Clay Street location in Jasper.
The new clinic is located at the Huntingburg Event Center on 14th Street. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
It will reopen on Saturday, January 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing will be available to anyone, regardless of symptoms. The clinic is for walk-ins only. It’s free, and insurance is not required.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 14,942 cases, 189 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 4,395 cases, 45 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 5,017 cases, 86 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,156 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,814 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,932 cases, 50 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,403 cases, 12 deaths
- Pike Co. - 892 cases, 24 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.