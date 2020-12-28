Police: Intoxicated driver crashes, found passed out behind wheel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after police say he crashed his car while intoxicated.
They say it happened after 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Kratzville Road.
Police say 25-year-old Dakorvian Norman was passed out behind the wheel when they arrived.
They say the car was still in drive and running.
Officers say Norman smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to the hospital for a chemical blood test and then to jail.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.