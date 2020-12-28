Owensboro businesses react to COVID-19 funding bill

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - President Trump signed the $900 billion pandemic funding bill. It’s expected to pass through the house and senate, providing millions of Americans with financial relief.
There are some small business owners who say their business won’t be benefiting from this relief bill.
Crazy Me Gifts and Apparel says their sales have been doing decent this year. Debi Ford attributes that to people shopping more online and locally.
“All I will get is $600 for myself. There’s really nothing from a business point of view that’s going to impact my business whatsoever. I don’t think there’s any money out there to help my small business this go around. I was able to take advantage of the PPP that was available last time,” shared Ford.
“I’m not going to tell you we had a great super over the top Christmas, but we are able to meet and beat last year’s numbers,” said Ford.
There are multiple ways the relief bill could help small business owners.
The new package will allocate $285 billion for additional loans to small businesses. Businesses can now take a second Paycheck Protection Program loan, and there are now special provisions designed to help restaurants and minority-owned businesses.
The relief bill also creates big tax breaks on business expenses and provides a forgiveness process for loans under $150,000.
Keith Cook, the manager at Old Hickory Bar-B-Que, says waitresses have suffered financially during the pandemic since restaurants are not seating full capacity.
“We might be able to get some of it, we might not be able to get some of it. Like I said every little bit helps,” stated Cook. “So if there is a way that we can be able to help our employees, anything we can do to them helps us. I mean it’s tough for them, it’s tough for us, it’s tough for everybody.”
