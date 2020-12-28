Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Trump signed congress’s $2.3 trillion spending package, which includes billions in COVID-19 relief aid.
The news comes as millions of Americans lost their unemployment benefits early Sunday morning.
Plus, more information is being released into the investigation of that Christmas day explosion in Nashville.
Authorities say Anthony Quinn Warner died in that bombing.
Also, more does of the COVID-19 vaccine are set to hit the commonwealth this week.
One hospital on the list to get that moderna vaccine could be in Ohio County.
And while Times Square won’t see the big party, the New Year’s ball is still set to drop at midnight.
Crews started putting it in place over the weekend.
