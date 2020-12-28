Marine comes home for Christmas visit, surprises sister

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Marine from Evansville is home for the holidays.
Zane Carr is stationed on the west coast, where he’s been for the past nine months.
His sister, Tiffani said they picked him up from the Nashville Airport but kept it a secret from their other sister, Zoe.
“He is her most favorite person in the world. They talk everyday,” said Tiffani.
The family surprised Zoe when they got home, and captured the moment on video.
Zane gets to be home for three weeks.
Tiffany said the surprise has been in the works for nearly three months.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.