Less Windy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The final Sunday of the year provided sunshine with mild high temps in the upper 50s. A cold front will batter temps back into the lower 40s. Skies becoming partly sunny and less windy. Tonight, partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Tuesday, winds turning to the northeast will keep skies mostly cloudy as high temps remain in the lower 40s. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-30s.
A warm front coupled with southwesterly winds will jump temperatures Wednesday, as high temps make a run for 60-degrees. Clouds and rain will develop during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms possible, with the best dynamics for severe thunderstorms setting up south of the area.
