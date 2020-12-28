Health officials encourage community to keep up holiday lights for healthcare heroes

Madisonville, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Madisonville is asking Western Kentucky to keep holiday lights on display through January 31 as a way to encourage and inspire healthcare workers and first responders who continue fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.
“There is no denying that our staff is weary from the physical and emotional toll of what they see every day,” said Robert Ramey, Baptist Health Madisonville president. “The new vaccine is offering hope, but the reality is that we have months to go in this pandemic. This very small gesture of keeping your Christmas lights up is a way to show our community’s support for Baptist Health Madisonville staff.”
Keep the Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes, which was launched in Kentucky by Frankfort Regional Medical Center, wants healthcare staff across Kentucky to see support and gratitude across the state’s communities.
Businesses, families and organizations can get involved in several ways:
- Delay taking down your holiday lights until Jan. 31.
- Help spread this message.
- Share photos of your neighborhood, business or your own home to your social media accounts with the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes and tag @BaptistHealthMadisonville.
- If you know a healthcare hero personally, thank them for all they are doing to end this pandemic and treat those who are fighting this virus in our hospitals, doctors’ offices, and at home.
- Please send a message of support to our Baptist Health Madisonville staff or any healthcare worker. Messages can be mailed to Baptist Health Administration at 900 Hospital Drive in Madisonville or sent via private message to our Facebook page.
You can also share a photo of your healthcare hero. It could air on 14 News. You can do that here:
