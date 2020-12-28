Former UE basketball coach files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | December 28, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 9:07 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former University of Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

McCarty filed in Massachusetts and claims to have about $2.5 million in assets and just under $2 million in liabilities.

The documents show McCarty owes Old National Bank almost $78,000, but he is disputing that debt. Other claims against McCarty involve federal and state taxes and cars.

UE fired McCarty in January after allegations that he allegedly violated title 9 laws.

The bankruptcy filing states that McCarty has an NBA pension, but no income from employment.

McCarty said in the documents that he expects to have a job in early 2021.

