Financial advisor: Use your COVID relief check to pay bills, support businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Trump signed a $2.3 trillion package into law, combining covid-19 emergency relief with funding for the government.
A statement from the president says he signed the package “with a strong message that makes clear to congress that wasteful items need to be removed.”
The bill will provide $600 checks to individuals who make less than $75,000, maybe more if lawmakers make changes.
We spoke with one financial advisor who says families who are struggling financially could really use this right now.
“So you have a section of people that are literally paycheck to paycheck. They’re having trouble paying their rent. They’re having trouble with their utilities. This needed money is going to go right to those needs,” said Edward Jones Certified Financial Planner Jim Back.
The bill also provides an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits and hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses who are struggling in this pandemic.
These checks can also serve as a boost for our local economy, for those who don’t necessarily need the money.
“I would advise donating a portion of it, taking a portion of it and shopping with local businesses, local retailers and the final portion, I would consider doing something for your family,” said Back.
To track your payments when they become available, just head to the IRS website and click on the “get my payment” button.
You will be asked to fill out a form with your social security number, date of birth, address and zip code.
The president is asking congress to vote on an increase in direct payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000.
If you never received your last payment, you can still get it as long as you have a social security number, are not claimed as a dependent, and are a US citizen or resident alien.
You can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return.
