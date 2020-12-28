Cool & cloudy Tuesday, rain likely Wednesday through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been a typical late-December day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 40s. Some of those clouds will hang around overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 20s by Tuesday morning.
Although we may get a few peeks of sunshine early, Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Tuesday evening or during the overnight hours as a warm front pushes through our region, but we will most likely stay dry until Wednesday.
That warm front will bring us a surge of southerly air on Wednesday, sending our temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will also be rather breezy with sustained winds from the south-southwest at around 10 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.
The cold front from that same low pressure system will swing through the Tri-State Wednesday night, bringing us some soggy weather. Rain is likely Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and will continue into Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Thursday.
As that system shifts to the east-northeast, another low pressure system will slide in from the south-southwest. That will bring us another shot of warm air on Friday, helping our temperatures climb into the lower 50s, but it will also keep the rain chances going through New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.
Those rain chances will taper off Friday afternoon and evening, but I wouldn’t rule out a few stray wrap-around showers on the backside of that system on Saturday.
Right now, it looks like the chance for snow will stay to our northwest and the chance for severe storms will stay to our south, so this will mainly be a rain event for the Tri-State. However, heavy rain is possible at times, and we could end up with widespread rain totals of 2 to 3 inches from Wednesday through Friday.
