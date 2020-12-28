AT&T outages wipe out credit card use; harm small businesses

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Aftershocks from the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville are being felt here in the Tri-State.
Restaurants that use AT&T’s services lost the use of their credit card readers on the weekend following Christmas.
Outages caused by the Nashville bombing on Christmas Day have interfered with phone and internet service, but the inability to accept some payments was detrimental for some local businesses.
According to the owners of Agaves Mexican Grill, many customers who could only pay with a credit card left the restaurant before being seated.
The loss of customers wasn’t reserved to just the weekend. Assuming the troubles continued into the week, the owners say patrons were steering clear of the restaurant.
Services were restored on Monday morning, but it took a while for the word to get out.
Agaves social media manager Arnulfo Alaya says the residual loss of business was just an unforeseen consequence of the Nashville Explosion.
