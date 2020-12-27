Sunday marks 1 year since beginning of Walter McCarty investigation at UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday marks one year since the University of Evansville placed former head basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave.
When McCarty was placed on leave in 2019, the University cited Title IX violations for the reasoning behind the decision.
UE revealed on January 21 that school officials had initiated an external investigation by a national law firm into reports of alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.
McCarty was fired on the same day, and current head coach Todd Lickliter immediately replaced him.
