State map shows 2 additional deaths in Dubois Co.; 50 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,844 new coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths.
This brings the total in the state to 493,841 confirmed cases along with 7,496 total deaths.
The state map shows two additional deaths in Dubois County.
According to the state map, there are 50 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 18 in Dubois County, 12 in Spencer County, ten in Warrick and Perry Counties, six in Pike County, four in Posey County and one in Gibson County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 14,780 cases, 188 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 4,354 cases, 43 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,976 cases, 86 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,153 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,793 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,910 cases, 50 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,395 cases, 12 deaths
- Pike Co. - 883 cases, 24 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.