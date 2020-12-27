KY announces 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,509 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 257,063 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.06% statewide.
As of Sunday, 2,555 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,889 total cases and 36 deaths. Out of these reported cases, 1,686 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 167 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 5,328 cases, 82 deaths, 3,798 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,889 cases, 36 deaths, 1,686 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,478 cases, 94 deaths, 1,699 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,433 cases, 30 deaths, 1,106 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,731 cases, 48 deaths, 2,043 recovered
- Webster Co. - 696 cases, 13 deaths, 533 recovered
- McLean Co. - 519 cases, 21 deaths, 400 recovered
- Union Co. - 886 cases, 9 deaths, 709 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 392 cases, 12 deaths, 292 recovered
