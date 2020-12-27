A few breezy showers tonight, cooler Monday

A few scattered showers will move through this evening ahead of a cold front, but that rain will taper off overnight, and we will most likely be dry before 3 a.m. The breezy conditions will continue into the night, but the winds will die down as that cold front pushes off to the east. Temperatures will fall back out of the 50s and into the upper 40s this evening, then we will sharply drop through the 40s and into the 30s with the passage of that cold front, bottoming out in the low 30s by Monday morning.