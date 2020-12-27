A few breezy showers tonight, cooler Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was breezy but warmer with winds gusting over 30 mph at times and high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon.
A few scattered showers will move through this evening ahead of a cold front, but that rain will taper off overnight, and we will most likely be dry before 3 a.m. The breezy conditions will continue into the night, but the winds will die down as that cold front pushes off to the east. Temperatures will fall back out of the 50s and into the upper 40s this evening, then we will sharply drop through the 40s and into the 30s with the passage of that cold front, bottoming out in the low 30s by Monday morning.
Although the rain will be long gone by Monday, some of the clouds may still hang around. Thanks to that cold front, Monday will also be more than 15° cooler with high temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Tuesday may start out mostly sunny, but our clouds will quickly increase during the afternoon as a warm front approaches our region from the west-southwest. I wouldn’t rule out a stray shower Tuesday evening or during the overnight hours, but it looks like most of us will stay dry until Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.
That warm front will bring us a surge of southerly air on Wednesday, sending our temperatures soaring into the upper 50s to near 60°. However, a cold front will quickly follow Wednesday night, bringing us some soggy weather to end 2020.
A few showers are possible throughout the day on Wednesday, but showers are likely, and some heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. As that cold front slides to the east on Thursday, another low pressure system will move in from the south-southwest, which will keep the rain chances going into Friday, mainly during the morning.
Right now, it looks like any chance for severe weather will stay well to our south, but we could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain from Wednesday through Friday with isolated higher amounts possible.
As that second low moves off to the northeast, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of some light snow or rain/snow mix wrapping around on the backside of that system Friday and Saturday, but snow accumulation seems unlikely at this time.
