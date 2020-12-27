Authorities: 2 dead after man drives vehicle into Olney, IL bar

OLNEY, Ill (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bar in Olney, IL, killing two people Saturday.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Olney Police responded to a single-vehicle crash into Deuce’s Wild Saloon just before 7:50 p.m.
Authorities say they found 69-year-old Judy Jourdan and 48-year-old Deann Richardson dead as a result of the crash.
Deputies say 60-year-old Michael Mattox was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.
