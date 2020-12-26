UE completes faculty-wide vote in President’s draft academic plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The faculty at the University of Evansville completed its faculty-wide vote on Friday endorsing the Faculty Senate’s vote of no confidence in the President’s draft academic plan.
The faculty supported the Senate by 106 votes to 19 with three abstentions. Officials say the resolution will be sent to President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz, where the resolution requests written response from him within seven days.
We are told the Senate resolution points out that the President’s draft plan doesn’t recognize the faculty’s role within the university’s shared governance structure and does not accord with the university’s policies and procedures on curricular change.
The Faculty Senate of the University of Southern Indiana has released a statement of support for the faculty of the University of Evansville:
The faculty of the University of Southern Indiana stand in solidarity with their colleagues at the University of Evansville. While we acknowledge the financial difficulties prevalent in higher education, we are deeply troubled that deep cuts in both majors and faculty at the University of Evansville were proposed without faculty input. This demonstrates a profound lack of commitment to shared governance, a foundational principle to include the campus community in important decision making at universities.
As our UE colleagues wrote in a recent editorial in the Courier and Press, these cuts will limit the University’s ability to carry out its core mission “to promote the general interests of education and to qualify men and women to engage in the employments and professions of society” and reduce the ability of students to “explore new realms of knowledge and to encounter life-changing ideas.” The draft plan cuts programs and capabilities that are at the very foundation of a well-rounded liberal arts education, including those in History, English, World Languages, Mathematics, Music, and the sciences.
The faculty of the University of Southern Indiana appreciates the complementary efforts of the faculty at the historic University of Evansville in offering quality education to our region. We believe that unilateral decision making that ignores shared governance in institutions of higher education seriously risks compromising the ability of universities to provide quality higher education for the betterment of everyone in the community and the region.
