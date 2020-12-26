Owensboro Health lifts lockdown after receiving threatening comment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health Regional Hospital went on a brief lockdown on Saturday.
According to Director of Marketing Brian Hamby, the lockdown stemmed from a threatening comment the hospital received.
We are told police investigated and found the comment was not a credible threat.
The lockdown is no longer in effect after getting lifted around 1 p.m.
Officials say they do not believe patients or team members were ever in any danger during the lockdown.
You can release the full statement from Owensboro Health on the lockdown in the text below:
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital implemented a brief lockdown earlier today in response to a threatening comment received by the hospital around 11:15 a.m. Based on an investigation by the Owensboro Police Department, the comment is not considered to have been a credible threat. The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. and is not in effect at this time.
We do not believe patients or team members were ever in danger during the lockdown. However, Owensboro Health has strong protocols in place to help ensure everyone’s safety when a potential threat is received, and we immediately implemented precautionary measures.
We defer details of the investigation to OPD.
